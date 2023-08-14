Man in hospital after crash between car and motorbike in Sutton
A man was taken to hospital and a road was closed in Sutton following a collision between a car and a motorbike.
The incident happened on Jubilee Road just after 6.05pm on Saturday, August 12.
Emergency services were called to the incident and one man was taken to hospital.
An investigation into the incident is underway.
If you were in the area at the time, have dashcam footage, or any information please call 101 quoting incident number 579 of 12 August 2023, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Your Chad has contacted Nottinghamshire Police for comment.