Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Sherwood policing team and Mansfield off-road bike team spent a day patrolling known hot-spots in a bid to tackle “on-going issues that are caused by off road bikes and quads”.

Two bikes were seized by the off-road bike team as a result of the operation.

An Operation Jericho spokesman said: “These off-road vehicles are causing thousands of pounds worth of damage to farmers land and crops as well as effecting wildlife. They are also a danger to members of the public.

