Bikes seized in crack down on off-road nuisance
Two motorbikes were seized in a crack-down on nuisance bikers off-road across Mansfield and Sherwood Forest.
Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Sherwood policing team and Mansfield off-road bike team spent a day patrolling known hot-spots in a bid to tackle “on-going issues that are caused by off road bikes and quads”.
Operation Jericho saw officers spend yesterday, Sunday, January 15, patrolling Ollerton, Boughton, Walesby, Edwinstowe, Clipstone, Bilsthorpe and Rainworth, as well as ‘The Desert’, a sandy patch of land near the Oak Tree estate in Mansfield, where off-road bikers were banned last year under a public spaces protection order.
An Operation Jericho spokesman said: “These off-road vehicles are causing thousands of pounds worth of damage to farmers land and crops as well as effecting wildlife. They are also a danger to members of the public.
“Two bikes were seized today by the off-road bike team as a result of the operation.”