Bike seized after youths flee police in Kirkby during cannabis bust

The items were abandoned when the youths ran off in Kingsway Park after being challenged by police for smoking what officers believed to be cannabis.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police’s Kirkby neighbourhood policing team said: “The Coxmoor Crew have been out again showing our new PC, PC Jessica Poxon, the sights of Kirkby.

The bike was abandoned by youths who fled police.

“While out they came across two youths sat on a park bench on Kingsway Park.

“All seemed fine at first, but the tables soon turned when the Kingsway two decided to run off after officers challenged them for smoking what they believed to be cannabis.

“However, not all was lost, as a bike and cannabis grinder were left behind in their great escape.

“If you recognise the fine mode of transport as yours, please do get in touch with us and we will arrange getting it back to you.”

