Big screen set to delight movie lovers in Selston Country Park this summer
Once again, Ashfield Council is bringing Hollywood to Selston with a day of films in the park at their open-air cinema screen on Saturday, June 24, from noon-8pm.
The previous two events have been enjoyed by hundreds of film lovers and this year’s event is set to be the best yet.
On offer will be a bar, inflatables, free face painting and two family films – Minions: The Rise of Gru, at 2pm, followed by Top Gun: Maverick, from 5.30pm.
Coun Arnie Hankin, ward councillor for Selston, said: “We are proud to be bringing this fantastic free family event back to the Selston Country Park as part of our splendid summer of events.
“This free event was incredibly popular last year with hundreds of residents turning out to enjoy two films in the sunshine.
“I hope Selston residents will enjoy this year’s event with the additional entertainment and activities available.
“Why not pack a picnic and bring your chairs, and family to join the fun?
“The council has a history of hosting wonderful free events for the community and our Films in the Park will be one of our best.”