Aaron Hill, aged 23, pushed the officer during the scuffle at his South Normanton home on September 23.

Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court heard police had arrived at the address to arrest Hill’s father, a wanted man at the time.

Hill had no previous convictions, the court heard.

Aaron Hill, 23, pushed the officer during the scuffle at his South Normanton home on September 23

Hill, of Princess Avenue, South Normanton, admitted common assault of an emergency worker.

Nadine Wilford, mitigating for Hill, said her client was hit to the back of the head as the officer came “charging towards the property”, knocking his glasses off.

She said Hill suffered from “serious anxiety issues” and spent “significant time” in his bedroom, as he had for “the last seven years”.

Ms Wilford said: “He spends all of his time in his bedroom watching movies and playing Xbox games – he suffers from severe anxiety, depression and panic attacks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Andrew Davison, who was told that Hill was awaiting counselling, said: “You’re a person of good character who sadly cannot work due to anxiety and depression.

“However, this is a serious offence – emergency workers acting in their public duty deserve to be protected from people who assault them.

“Many people found guilty of this offence end up in prison – you need to bear that in mind and control your temper.”

Advertisement Hide Ad