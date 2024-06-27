Banned Mansfield driver led cops on dangerous chase while high on cocaine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A banned Mansfield driver who was high on cocaine when police chased him through Mansfield in a stolen car will be sentenced at the crown court for a string of related offences.

Inderpal Singh took a Mercedes-Benz from the Rifle Volunteer pub, Skegby, and drove it dangerously on Sutton Road and Dalestorth Road until he was stopped on Rosemary Street, Mansfield, on December 11, last year.

Singh, 37, of Fairholme Drive, admitted drug driving when he appeared in court on Thursday.

He entered guilty pleas to aggravated vehicle-taking, dangerous driving, possession of cocaine and cannabis, and stalking, before magistrates in Nottingham on December 13.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Adeel Zafar, prosecuting, said a forensic report confirming the levels of cocaine in his system weren't available in time for the previous hearing.

Singh was committed to crown court for sentence in August.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said he deserved full credit for his guilty pleas and has already served seven months in custody.