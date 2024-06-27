Banned Mansfield driver led cops on dangerous chase while high on cocaine

By Tim Cunningham
Published 27th Jun 2024, 16:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A banned Mansfield driver who was high on cocaine when police chased him through Mansfield in a stolen car will be sentenced at the crown court for a string of related offences.

Inderpal Singh took a Mercedes-Benz from the Rifle Volunteer pub, Skegby, and drove it dangerously on Sutton Road and Dalestorth Road until he was stopped on Rosemary Street, Mansfield, on December 11, last year.

Singh, 37, of Fairholme Drive, admitted drug driving when he appeared in court on Thursday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He entered guilty pleas to aggravated vehicle-taking, dangerous driving, possession of cocaine and cannabis, and stalking, before magistrates in Nottingham on December 13.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Read More
Reports from the courts: the latest cases in Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw

Adeel Zafar, prosecuting, said a forensic report confirming the levels of cocaine in his system weren't available in time for the previous hearing.

Singh was committed to crown court for sentence in August.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said he deserved full credit for his guilty pleas and has already served seven months in custody.

Magistrates disqualified him from driving for 40 months.