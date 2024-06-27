Banned Mansfield driver led cops on dangerous chase while high on cocaine
Inderpal Singh took a Mercedes-Benz from the Rifle Volunteer pub, Skegby, and drove it dangerously on Sutton Road and Dalestorth Road until he was stopped on Rosemary Street, Mansfield, on December 11, last year.
Singh, 37, of Fairholme Drive, admitted drug driving when he appeared in court on Thursday.
He entered guilty pleas to aggravated vehicle-taking, dangerous driving, possession of cocaine and cannabis, and stalking, before magistrates in Nottingham on December 13.
Adeel Zafar, prosecuting, said a forensic report confirming the levels of cocaine in his system weren't available in time for the previous hearing.
Singh was committed to crown court for sentence in August.
Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said he deserved full credit for his guilty pleas and has already served seven months in custody.
Magistrates disqualified him from driving for 40 months.