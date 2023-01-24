Banned driver fails roadside drugs wipe when stopped by police in Ollerton

The Nottinghamshire roads policing team posted on Twitter on Monday that they received a tip-off from the Derbyshire force about a disqualified motorist who was driving through the area.

Officers based at Newark duly pinpointed the man, stopped him and tested him. He was duly arrested for drug-driving and also driving while disqualified.

The arrest was praised by an HGV driver, who follows the roads policing team on Twitter. He posted: “Good intel (intelligence) and well done to all involved. Another idiot off our streets for a while.”

The DrugWipe testing machine that was used on the disqualified driver stopped in Ollerton.

Meanwhile, the roads team took to Twitter to warn drivers to ensure their road tax was up to date. This followed the seizing of a vehicle that was spotted speeding on the M1 in the county and found, when stopped, to have had no valid tax since last August.

The team tweeted: “If you are going to drive through our area, here is a gentle reminder:

“Firstly, don’t attract attention to yourself by speeding. And secondly, make sure vehicle is legit, including having valid road tax.”

Over the weekend, roads policing officers were also out in force near junction 27 of the M1 at Annesley to crack down on so-called ‘boy racers’ meeting up in souped-up cars.

A tweet said: “A reminder that there is a Public Spaces Protection Order in place at junction 27.

