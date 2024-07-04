Banned driver disqualified for third time in three years after he was caught in Mansfield Woodhouse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A banned driver has been disqualified for the third time in three years when he was nabbed behind the wheel in Mansfield Woodhouse, a court has heard.

ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras flagged up that Igoris Zelba was disqualified until April 2026 and he was stopped as he got into a vehicle outside Lidl, on Leeming Lane South, on May 4, said prosecutor Adeel Zafar.

The court heard he has been banned for failing to provide a breath specimen in 2021 and 2023.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Zelba deserved credit for his guilty plea and there was no suggestion of bad driving.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

He said the self-employed tiler works in Manchester and is ordinarily driven by a friend.

But on this occasion he drove his partner and their child the half-mile distance to do some shopping.

“I have made it perfectly clear that if he were to be convicted of another driving offence it would be taken far more seriously,” he added.

Zelba, 53, of Moor Street, Mansfield, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was fined £500 and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £200 surcharge. He was disqualified for a further six months.

"Driving while disqualified is breaching an order of the court," the presiding magistrate told him. "We expect you to do what we tell you, not what you like.