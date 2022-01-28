Dorin Nastasa was spotted driving a white Fiat Ducato van without a seat belt on Downing Street, at 9pm on June 26, last year.

Officers smelled alcohol on his breath and found an empty can of alcohol in the driver's door, said prosecutor Katherine Wilson. But Nastasa denied he'd been drinking.

"Checks showed there was no insurance," she said. "He was compliant at the police station and a breath test showed he had 101 mcgs of alcohol when the limit is 35 mcgs."

The court heard he has two previous convictions for drink driving and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

Nastasa, speaking via a Romanian interpreter, said he was sorry, adding that, at the time, his father had been involved in an accident.

The 36-year-old, of Main Street, Long Eaton, admitted driving with excess alcohol, without a seatbelt, insurance and while disqualified, in July, 2021.

On Thursday he received a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with an alcohol treatment programme and ten rehabilitation activity days.

The presiding magistrate told him: "If you commit another offence in the next 12 months it's almost certain you will be imprisoned. If you fail to comply you will be brought back to this court and the sentence, more than likely, will be activated.”

He was banned for 48 months and must take an extended retest before he drives again.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.