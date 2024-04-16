Banned dangerous driver jumped into back seat when cops spotted him in Rainworth

A dangerous driver who was banned after seriously injuring another motorist climbed into the back seat when police spotted him at the wheel of a borrowed car in Rainworth, a court has heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 16th Apr 2024, 11:09 BST
Officers saw Lucas Keane's mother trying to switch places with him as he vacated the driver's seat of a Renault Clio just before midday on New Year's Eve, said Lynn Bickley.

The court heard he has 22 previous convictions and was jailed for two years for causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drug driving in 2022.

He received a three year ban and can't drive again until he passes an extended test.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Sulma Mansuri, mitigating, said Keane deserved full credit for his early guilty plea and apologised. to the court

“He accepts it was ludicrous and apologises,” she said. “He recognises how stupid he has been.”

She said he borrowed his brother’s car after his mother “nagged” him to drive her somewhere. His brother wrongly reported the car stolen and Keane was stopped as a result.

She said Keane was released from prison in march last year and hasn't drunk alcohol. He is a former jockey and now volunteers with horses.

“He is most proud of kicking his drugs habit,” Ms Mansuri added.

“He has been working with probation and his post-sentence supervision runs out in three weeks.”

Keane, aged 27, of the Hayfields, Rainworth, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £80 surcharge. He was banned for an additional six months.