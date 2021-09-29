Ashfield woman denies the murder of her three-year-old step son
An Ashfield woman has denied the murder of her three-year-old step-son.
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 4:28 pm
Leila Borrington, 22, of Main Road, Jacksdale, attended Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, September 20, for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
She denied murdering Harvey Borrington on August 7, 2021, when charges were put to her.
A trial date was set for August 4 next year.
Police were called to her address on Saturday, August 7, after a child was reported to be seriously injured. The boy later died in hospital.