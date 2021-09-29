Ashfield woman denies the murder of her three-year-old step son

An Ashfield woman has denied the murder of her three-year-old step-son.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 4:28 pm

Leila Borrington, 22, of Main Road, Jacksdale, attended Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, September 20, for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

She denied murdering Harvey Borrington on August 7, 2021, when charges were put to her.

A trial date was set for August 4 next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

She appeared before Nottingham Crown Court

Police were called to her address on Saturday, August 7, after a child was reported to be seriously injured. The boy later died in hospital.

Read More

Read More
Trio arrested after 'mature cannabis grow' found in Mansfield house

Editor’s message: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.