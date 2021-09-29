Trio arrested after 'mature cannabis grow' found in Mansfield house

Police said officers made the discovery after spotting a man running from the back of a house while they were in the area yesterday.

When they investigated the property on George Street, they found ‘a mature cannabis grow with plants in the front bedroom, back bedroom and also in the loft’.

A force spokesman said: “About 140 plants were discovered along with evidence the suspects had bypassed electricity.”

George Street, Mansfield.

Three men aged 25, 26 and 27, including the suspect seen fleeing, at about 9am, were all later arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and abstracting electricity.

Inspector Paul Lefford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Targeting drug-related crime is a key priority for us to help stop not only the illegal trade of drugs, but also the risks cannabis cultivation poses to the wider community.

“Drug production and dealing is never a low-risk venture and has very serious consequences in our community not only for our local people and residents, but also putting people at risk by associated violent crimes.

“Anyone involved in such illegal activity risks not only the police knocking at their door but a journey to custody prison time and a criminal record.

“The force will continue to do everything in its power to prevent drugs getting onto the streets of our local communities where they can and do cause serious harm.”

Anyone with any information about the Mansfield incident is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 131 of September 28, 2021.