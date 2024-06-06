Ashfield: The six worst Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall streets for violence and sexual offences

By Phoebe Cox
Published 6th Jun 2024, 14:52 BST
Here are the six streets in Ashfield where the highest number of violent and sexual crimes were reported to the police in March 2024 – from Sutton, Kirkby to Hucknall.

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for March 2024.

The policing data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Police forces across the country put violent and sexual crimes into the same category, and the data used here reflects that.

These crimes include offences against the person such as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences.

In March 2024, there were 168 reported violent and sexual offenses in Sutton, 54 in Kirkby, and 74 in Hucknall.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Here are six of the streets with the highest recorded reports for violence and sexual offences in March 2024…

In March 2024, nine crimes categorised as violence and sexual offences were reported at or near King's Mill Hospital Sutton.

1. At or near King's Mill Hospital

In March 2024, nine crimes categorised as violence and sexual offences were reported at or near King's Mill Hospital Sutton. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
In March 2024, there were nine crimes reported on or near Spa Close, Sutton. Five of these reported crimes were violence and sexual offences.

2. Spa Close, Sutton

In March 2024, there were nine crimes reported on or near Spa Close, Sutton. Five of these reported crimes were violence and sexual offences. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
In March 2024, there were five crimes categorised as violence or sexual offences reported on or near St Thomas' Avenue, Kirkby.

3. St Thomas' Avenue, Kirkby

In March 2024, there were five crimes categorised as violence or sexual offences reported on or near St Thomas' Avenue, Kirkby. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Four violence and sexual offences were reported on near Hollinwell Close in March 2024.

4. Hollinwell Close, Kirkby

Four violence and sexual offences were reported on near Hollinwell Close in March 2024. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page