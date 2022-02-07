Ashfield post office in cash machine scam warning

Huthwaite Post Office, on Market Street, said its cash machine had been targeted twice in recent days.

Posting on Facebook, it said: “It has come to our attention crooks are currently targeting cash machines in the area with cash traps.

“The scam sees unsuspecting victims attempt to withdraw money from the machine. However, the money is not dispensed.

Huthwaite Post Office, Market Street.

“Instead, the notes fall into a cash trap fitted on the front of the ATM that the offenders then collect when the victim has left the area.”

It said its ATM was targeted on the morning of January 30 and again on February 1, between 7pm and 8pm.

The spokesman said: “Any customer who feels they may have been affected should contact their bank, so inquiries can be made.

“The Bank Of Ireland which owns the machine is aware and is looking to replace the dispenser on the machine, so it cannot be tampered with.”

Huthwaite Post Office says if the cash dispenser on its ATM does not look like this, to let staff know.