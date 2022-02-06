Jail for 'violent bully' who flew into rage and grabbed woman by throat in Mansfield

Scott O’Hare, aged 48, is now behind bars.

Scott O’Hare, aged 48, was drunk when he launched the ferocious assault at an address in Mansfield.

After arguing with his victim, O’Hare flew into a rage and struck her multiple times.

He then grabbed her by the throat before pulling a door from its hinges and driving away from the scene at speed.

Returning the address a short time later, O’Hare was bundled to the ground by another man who had come to help and detained until the police arrived.

O’Hare, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield, later pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm and drink driving.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday we was jailed for two years and three months.

Detective Inspector Craig Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “O’Hare is a violent bully who beat and intimidated a woman who had no chance of standing up to him.

“The level of violence displayed in this incident was absolutely appalling – as was his decision to drive a car on the road whilst intoxicated.

“I am pleased he has now been brought to justice and hope this result provides at least some comfort to his victim.