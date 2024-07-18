Ashfield pensioner’s drink drive ban will prevent him from visiting elderly friend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Ashfield pensioner who was nearly twice over the drink-drive limit when police pulled him over is upset because the driving ban will prevent him from visiting his 94-year-old pal, a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police saw Joseph Clark driving without lights and he swerved and mounted the kerb when they signalled for him to stop at 11.20pm on June 30.

Prosecutor Declan Austin said the 74-year-old stumbled when he got out of his car on Annesley Cutting and couldn't walk in a straight line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pars Samrai, mitigating, said Clark has no previous convictions and the experience of being arrested for the first time "left him in a state of shock."

"He makes no excuses," he said. "He had been to a carvery for a meal and was on his way home. He was cooperative with the police.

"He has been driving for most of his adult life with no problems."

Mr Samrai said Clark wasn't too bothered by the loss of his licence as he will be able to take public transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he was upset at the prospect of not being able to visit a 94-year-old friend in Derbyshire, for whom he is an unofficial carer and sees three times a week

Mr Samrai urged the magistrates to keep the driving ban as low as possible.

Clarke, of Hartley Road, Kirkby, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He was fined £184 and ordered to pay a £74 surcharge and £85 costs.

He was disqualified for 18 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban if he completes it before July 11 2025.