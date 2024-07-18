Ashfield pensioner’s drink drive ban will prevent him from visiting elderly friend
Police saw Joseph Clark driving without lights and he swerved and mounted the kerb when they signalled for him to stop at 11.20pm on June 30.
Prosecutor Declan Austin said the 74-year-old stumbled when he got out of his car on Annesley Cutting and couldn't walk in a straight line.
Pars Samrai, mitigating, said Clark has no previous convictions and the experience of being arrested for the first time "left him in a state of shock."
"He makes no excuses," he said. "He had been to a carvery for a meal and was on his way home. He was cooperative with the police.
"He has been driving for most of his adult life with no problems."
Mr Samrai said Clark wasn't too bothered by the loss of his licence as he will be able to take public transport.
But he was upset at the prospect of not being able to visit a 94-year-old friend in Derbyshire, for whom he is an unofficial carer and sees three times a week
Mr Samrai urged the magistrates to keep the driving ban as low as possible.
Clarke, of Hartley Road, Kirkby, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
He was fined £184 and ordered to pay a £74 surcharge and £85 costs.
He was disqualified for 18 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban if he completes it before July 11 2025.