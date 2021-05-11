Ashfield man who admitted drugs and knife offences told he could be sent to prison

Aiden Wallace appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday, May 11, where he admitted supplying a Class B drug and possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.

The court heard that Wallace, 22, of Outram Street, Sutton, had committed the offences during March and April of last year.

The court also heard that Wallace, who is of previous good character, had also admitted carrying a bladed article when he appeared before Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on April 13.

The matter was deemed so serious that his case was sent to the crown court to be sentenced.

He was released on bail until June 24 for reports to be prepared and will then be sentenced on all three offences.

Recorder William Harbage QC told him: “The fact that I have adjourned the case should not be taken as a promise. All options remain open, including custody.”