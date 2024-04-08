Ashfield man admits killing his dad at Sutton home
A 53-year-old man from Kirkby has admitted killing his 76-year-old father at his home in Sutton.
Police were called to Malcolm McGarry's home in Northfields Close, Sutton, on December 1 of last year.
Peter McGarry, 53, of Alexandra Street, Kirkby, was charged with his murder and entered a guilty plea on Thursday, April 4.
After the brief hearing at Nottingham Crown Court, Judge Stuart Rafferty KC told him he would face a life sentence.
He said: "You have pleaded guilty to the most serious offence that you can, namely murder.
“There is only one sentence for that offence, and it is life imprisonment.”
A date for the sentencing will be set in due course.