Ashfield man admits killing his dad at Sutton home

A 53-year-old man from Kirkby has admitted killing his 76-year-old father at his home in Sutton.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 8th Apr 2024, 16:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were called to Malcolm McGarry's home in Northfields Close, Sutton, on December 1 of last year.

Peter McGarry, 53, of Alexandra Street, Kirkby, was charged with his murder and entered a guilty plea on Thursday, April 4.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After the brief hearing at Nottingham Crown Court, Judge Stuart Rafferty KC told him he would face a life sentence.

Most Popular
Malcolm McGarry was found dead at his home in Sutton on December 1, 2023.Malcolm McGarry was found dead at his home in Sutton on December 1, 2023.
Malcolm McGarry was found dead at his home in Sutton on December 1, 2023.
Read More
StagsFest 2024: Here is all you need to know about the Mansfield music event

He said: "You have pleaded guilty to the most serious offence that you can, namely murder.

“There is only one sentence for that offence, and it is life imprisonment.”

A date for the sentencing will be set in due course.