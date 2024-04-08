Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called to Malcolm McGarry's home in Northfields Close, Sutton, on December 1 of last year.

Peter McGarry, 53, of Alexandra Street, Kirkby, was charged with his murder and entered a guilty plea on Thursday, April 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the brief hearing at Nottingham Crown Court, Judge Stuart Rafferty KC told him he would face a life sentence.

Malcolm McGarry was found dead at his home in Sutton on December 1, 2023.

He said: "You have pleaded guilty to the most serious offence that you can, namely murder.

“There is only one sentence for that offence, and it is life imprisonment.”