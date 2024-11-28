Ashfield driver injured nurse in crash and fled - leaving baby behind

An Ashfield driver who seriously injured a nurse when hitting her car while overtaking and fled from the crash left a baby and his girlfriend behind, a court has heard.

David Gray had been distracted while arguing with his girlfriend as he dangerously overtook other cars on the Hucknall Bypass on December 8 last year, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

He hit the rear wheel arch of the nurse’s white Ford Fiesta, and both cars ended up on the pavement.

Gray, aged 39, was seen pausing briefly by the passenger window before climbing over railings and running away as his girlfriend screamed in pain and urged him to get the baby.

Nottingham Crown Court.

She sustained head and back injuries but refused to provide a statement or release her medical records. The baby was unharmed.

The nurse, who was returning home from work, was left with “substantial injuries” included numbness and pain, and needed time off work and physical therapy.

A witness said Gray narrowly avoided colliding with the central reservation while overtaking another vehicle moments before he hit the Fiesta.

The court heard he didn’t exceed the speed limit and told police he only ran off to inform relatives and planned to return, but collapsed before he could.

Gray was identified through DNA left on the airbag of his white BMW and he was finally arrested in January when he was pulled over for speeding in poor conditions.

He has six previous convictions for 16 offences, including drink driving in 2014, and he was jailed for three years in 2015 for dangerous driving.

Gray, of Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and failing to stop after an accident on the day of a trial at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on October 3.

Gray, who wasn't represented, told the court he removed his partner and the baby from the car before making off, but had nothing else to add.

On Thursday Recorder Brian Whitehead told him his driving was “highly dangerous” and the offences were aggravated by his previous convictions and the fact he left the scene.

"You're very lucky you're not facing more serious charges,” he said. “I can see no strong mitigation.”

Gray will serve nine months of an 18 month prison sentence and was banned from driving for two years after his release.