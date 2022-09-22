Ashfield councillor back in court charged with ramming police car after 'chase'

Coun Tom Hollis denies driving without due care and attention, in Sutton, on August 17, 2020.

Mark Fielding, prosecuting at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, said two police officers were ‘taken aback’ by the’significantly excessive speed’ Hollis reached in his Range Rover Evoque on Outram Street, hitting speed bumps violently, at about 60mph.

The court heard they activated their blue lights and followed Hollis as he crossed mini-roundabouts ‘unsafely’, before entering the petrol forecourt of Asda, Priestsic Road.

Councillor Tom Hollis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He came to an ‘urgent stop’ and then reversed into unmarked police car.

A witness at the pumps feared Hollis's car might hit him and told the trial: “It didn’t appear to slow down. There was loud music coming from the vehicle. It looked like a full-blown police chase."

He said Hollis got out and was gesticulating and shouting aggressively at the officers.

The petrol forecourt of Asda in Sutton.

Mr Fielding said Hollis struggled with the officers as they tried to grab his dash-cam, but he was not charged with obstructing police.

"I can't say what was going through his mind," he said. "He is only being charged with careless driving, not dangerous driving.

"All we know is that there is no SD card in the dash-camera. Either he has it in his possession, or threw it out of reach. I suppose we will never know."

Hollis made ‘blanket denials’ and declared it was ‘all a police conspiracy’.

Errol Ballatyne, for Hollis, Ashfield Council member for Huthwaite & Brierley and Nottinghamshire Council member for Sutton West, applied for the speeds Hollis reached not to be stated in court, because they were only estimates and said the prosecution still has the dashcam.

Mr Fielding said it was ‘astonishing’ to forbid police from giving an ‘accurate calibrated assessment of the speed’.

“This is smoke and mirrors from the defence,” he told the district judge. “They are seeking to sow a seed in your mind that evidence is being kept from you.”

The trial continues.