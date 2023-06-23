Ashfield Council pair Jason Zadrozny and Tom Hollis ‘absolutely deny’ wrongdoing after being charged by police

Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Council leader, aged 42, of Sutton Road, Kirkby, faces 12 counts of fraud by false representation, five counts of money laundering, four counts of being knowingly concerned in the fraudulent evasion of income tax, and one count of possession of a class A drug.

The fraud charges relate to the alleged misuse of Nottinghamshire Council funds between February 14, 2018, and February 16, 2021.

The money laundering charges relate to alleged offences committed between April 3, 2018 and June 6, 2019, while the tax evasion charges relate to alleged offences committed between January 1, 2007 and February 1, 2022.

Coun Tom Hollis, left, and Coun Jason Zadrozny have been charged by police. Picture: Submitted

The drug possession charge relates to the alleged possession of cocaine on September 10, 2021.

The Ashfield Independents leader represents Larwood on the district council, as well as serving as leader of the opposition Independent Alliance and member for Ashfields on the county council.

As a result of the same police investigation, fellow Ashfield Independent Coun Tom Hollis, one of two deputy leaders of the district council, is also facing charges and has been summonsed to court.

Hollis, aged 30, of Yew Tree Drive, Huthwaite, faces two charges under the Localism Act 2011. He is alleged to have failed to declare his disclosable pecuniary interest in a property, between May 30, 2019, and September 10, 2021, as required under the act.

Hollis is is also executive member for strategic housing and climate change and member for Huthwaite & Brierley on the district council, as well as county councillor for Sutton West.

The pair have been summonsed to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on July 21.

An Ashfield Independents spokesperson said: “Both councillors absolutely deny these charges and look forward to clearing their name. We won’t be commenting further on this issue until it is resolved.”

An Ashfield Council spokesman said the authority would not be commenting at this time.