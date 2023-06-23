News you can trust since 1952
Yellow health warning as sweltering temperatures expected in Mansfield this weekend

A yellow heat health alert is in place for the Mansfield area until Monday, with sweltering temperatures expected across the weekend.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 13:58 BST- 1 min read

Health alerts have been issued for seven regions in England from Friday (June 22) until Monday (June 26) as the country is set to swelter in scorching heat following unsettled weather for the past week.

The current heat warning covers London, South East, South West, East Midlands, West Midlands, East of England, and Yorkshire and the Humber.

A yellow alert means that any impacts include the increased use of health care services by vulnerable populations and an increase in risk to health for individuals over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Temperatures could reach up to 28C tomorrow. Photo: Pixabay.Temperatures could reach up to 28C tomorrow. Photo: Pixabay.
Temperatures could reach up to 28C tomorrow. Photo: Pixabay.
The weather in Mansfield is certainly heating up this afternoon (Friday) with current temperatures about 22C. This evening and overnight will be mostly cloudy perhaps with some showery rain at times.

Things are expected to fully heat up tomorrow (Saturday), with the temperature set to climb to highs of 28C.

It will be cloudy but mostly dry through the morning. Very warm and humid with bright or sunny spells developing through the afternoon.

Sunday will be hot and sunny before a band of rain sweeps east on Sunday afternoon. Highs of 26C.

It will be cooler on Monday, dry with sunny spells. Turning cloudy and breezy on Tuesday, perhaps with outbreaks of rain.

