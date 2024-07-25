Ashfield coach mechanic just over the limit when he collided with parked cars

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Ashfield coach mechanic was just over the limit when he collided with two parked vehicles while reaching for his mobile phone, a court has heard.

Lee Hikin was driving a white transit van on Dale Lane in Blidworth when he hit an Audi and a Hyundai, at 10.45pm on July 6, said prosecutor Lynn Bickley.

The front of his van was caved in and the windscreen was cracked while the Audi's bumper and the Hyundai's rear nearside panel were damaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A breath test revealed he had 45 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Stimpson was jailed for six months by Mansfield magistrates. Photo: Brian Eyre

He told police he had dropped off his aunt after watching the England match in a pub and was driving home when his girlfriend rang.

"I have had a drink, simple," he told police. "I shouldn't have bent down to pick up the phone."

Paige Tugby, mitigating, said Hikin, of previous good character, lost control when he bent down to stop the phone from ringing and wasn't going to answer it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

References described Hikin, who has worked as a coach driver and mechanic for 25 years, as being "one of life's good people" who "goes out of his way to help others."

"He accepts his wrong doing and wants to assure the courts he won't be back," said Ms Tugby.

Hikin, aged 47, of Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He was disqualified for 12 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.