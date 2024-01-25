News you can trust since 1952
Photos: Here are 12 retro photos of fire and rescue crews from Ashfield, Eastwood, Mansfield and Worksop

Here is a look back at some retro photos from crews at Nottinghamshire fire and rescue service – with firefighters from stations in Eastwood, Mansfield, Ashfield and Worksop.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 25th Jan 2024, 17:15 GMT
Updated 25th Jan 2024, 17:26 GMT

If you want to find out more about the Nottinghamshire fire service – readers can see mansfieldfiremuseum.org.uk and arrange to visit the museum for a closer look at more retro photos, artefacts, service appliances and industry history.

Here are 12 retro snaps from our archives...

Mansfield fire station, 1980.

1. Mansfield

Mansfield fire station, 1980. Photo: National World

Nottinghamshire firefighters in 1965.

2. 1965

Nottinghamshire firefighters in 1965. Photo: National World

Worksop Fire Brigade - Matt Lloyd (firefighter) with Joshua Perkins (then aged five).

3. Worksop, 2006

Worksop Fire Brigade - Matt Lloyd (firefighter) with Joshua Perkins (then aged five). Photo: Mark Fear

Eastwood fire station charity car wash. l-r firefighters Dave Caress, Paul Oldnall, Tom Ball, crew manager Paul Bradley, firefighter Brian Kinton and volunteer Finn Syson in 2009.

4. Eastwood

Eastwood fire station charity car wash. l-r firefighters Dave Caress, Paul Oldnall, Tom Ball, crew manager Paul Bradley, firefighter Brian Kinton and volunteer Finn Syson in 2009. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

