Armed robbers target Ashfield Co-op leaving staff 'shaken'

Staff at a Co-op in Ashfield have been left "shaken" after armed robbers targeted the shop.

The shop on Skegby Road, Annesley Woodhouse was targeted on Wednesday, March 20.

Co-op Food & Grocery Shop, Skegby Road.

A spokesperson from Central England Co-operative said: "We can confirm that an armed robbery took place at our Skegby Road Food Store on March 20.

"The members of staff on duty are unharmed, but they are obviously shaken by the incident and our primary concern is their safety and wellbeing.

"We are giving our full support to the police while they investigate this matter."

The shop is open.

Nottinghamshire Police have been contacted for comment.