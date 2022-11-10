Jamie Pritchard told officers he was carrying a blade in the man-bag around his neck and had the bat in his Kia Stonic, but denied threatening anyone, on October 23, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said officers were told Pritchard was armed when he confronted the man outside his home on Worcester Avenue, at 7.30pm, with two other men.

But Pritchard, aged 27, formerly of Clarence Road, Long Eaton, admitted possessing the weapons on the basis he left them in his car, and was on his own, when the two spoke.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

His defence solicitor said Pritchard visited the address because he was concerned about the welfare of his ex-partner's daughter.

And she had received threats fireworks would be posted through her letterbox.

“All he said was, ‘what the f*** is your problem’,” his solicitor said. “The other man ran inside and told police, ‘he’s got a weapon’.”

When he was stopped on the M1, Pritchard “didn’t try to resist – that’s not his style”, his solicitor said.

Instead he told officers he had an axe and a hammer in the boot “for the legitimate purpose of repairing a shed”.

“I hope he can be commended for his honesty,” his solicitor added.

Magistrates heard he kept the weapons in his car after he was beaten unconscious by a gang seven years ago.

