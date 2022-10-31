Appeal for help as thieves target Somercotes charity shop supporting children in Africa

The Faso Fund Charity shop, on Somercotes Hill, found gas pipes outside the store had been stolen.

The shop, which has been in Derbyshire for the last 14 years, donates funds to children from Burkina Faso and cooperates with a local school, orphanage and hospital.

Susan Smart, aged 66, founder and shop manager, said: “I visited the complex in Africa and saw how far poverty has stricken the children and desperately wanted to do anything to get some money to help them.That’s why I started the shop fourteen years ago”

The Faso Fund Charity Shop has been left with no heating or warm water following a thieves attack.

The shop which collects and sells pre-loved items including clothing, toys and furniture, CDs and videos has recently been targeted by thieves, who disconnected the pipes from the metre outside of the building, leaving Susan unable to provide heating or hot water for both volunteers and customers.

Susan said: “We switched off the gas two months ago because we could smell it in the shop. The gasman came on Tuesday to switch it back on. And that's when we found out that the pipes were stolen.”

After realising the pipes are missing, Susan contacted Derbyshire Police.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “We have received the report and would urge anyone with any information to contact us with reference 22000610359.”

Despite the missing pipes and no heating, the shop remained open to customers.