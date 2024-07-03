Appeal as £58k campervan is stolen from Sutton hours after couple’s camping trip

By Phoebe Cox
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 09:42 BST
Police have released images of two people they’d like to trace after a couple’s campervan was stolen.

The white Chausson 640 motorhome, only purchased in January, was stolen from a secure compound shortly after the owners returned from a camping trip.

The thieves broke the lock to a gate at the compound on Hamilton Road in Sutton, then broke into the campervan and drove it away.

Police believe that the people shown in the images may have information that could help with the investigation.

Image released by Nottinghamshire Police.Image released by Nottinghamshire Police.
Image released by Nottinghamshire Police.
PC Becky Crafts, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are doing everything we can to find those responsible for this horrible crime and bring them to justice.

“Following inquiries, we believe the two men in the images we are sharing today may be able to help the investigation.”

Anyone who recognises the men or has additional information is asked to call 101 quoting 24*223252 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.