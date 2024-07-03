Appeal as £58k campervan is stolen from Sutton hours after couple’s camping trip

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have released images of two people they’d like to trace after a couple’s campervan was stolen.

The white Chausson 640 motorhome, only purchased in January, was stolen from a secure compound shortly after the owners returned from a camping trip.

The thieves broke the lock to a gate at the compound on Hamilton Road in Sutton, then broke into the campervan and drove it away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police believe that the people shown in the images may have information that could help with the investigation.

Image released by Nottinghamshire Police.

PC Becky Crafts, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are doing everything we can to find those responsible for this horrible crime and bring them to justice.

“Following inquiries, we believe the two men in the images we are sharing today may be able to help the investigation.”