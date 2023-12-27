Mansfield duo set sail across Atlantic Ocean to raise money for dementia with 'slight detour'

A duo from Mansfield have “set sail” to raise £250,000 for local dementia charities.

George Nelson, aged 55 and his brother-in-law Russ Davis, aged 54, are together the Oar Blimey team and are rowing unsupported for 3,500 nautical miles – from Sagres in Portugal to Marigot in St Martin in the Caribbean over 80 days.

Team Oar Blimey are rowing in a Rannoch Adventure R20, which is just 6.5m long and 1.2m wide, in their bid to help Our Dementia Choir with Vicky McClure and Ladybrook Enterprises.

The fundraising began on December 1 and will finish on February 20, 2024.

George Nelson and his brother-in-law Russ Davis.

The aim is to keep the boat moving the whole time, with George and Russ taking alternating turns at rowing for two hours, then resting for two hours, all the time every day throughout the adventure.

But the boat took a “slight detour” as George and Russ underwent an unscheduled stop in Gran Canaria after suffering problems with their solar panel, which was not charging batteries, which caused the Oar Blimey team to spend Christmas Day on the island.

The boat was repaired and fitted with a new solar panel and battery, as the duo departed from Gran Canaria on Boxing Day (Tuesday, December 26) to continue with their challenge.

Readers can track George and Russ on oarblimey.co.uk

On the Oar Blimey website, both men said: “The common link between people living with dementia and rowing across the Atlantic Ocean is at times, the physical and mental strain will push us to our absolute limits.