Appeal after gang of youths vandalise South Normanton bus stop

Police are appealing for information after a bus stop was vandalised.

By Jon Ball
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Derbyshire Police’s Alfreton safer neighbourhood team said a “group of six youths” were seen vandalising a bus stop on Alfreton Road, South Normanton.

The incident happened on January 24, between 8.45pm and 11.30pm.

Alfreton Road, South Normanton.
A team spokesman said: “If anyone has any information to identify those involved, or any CCTV, or dash-cam footage, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 1138-2401231.

“Alternatively, please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.