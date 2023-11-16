Appeal after dog walker knocked down in Skegby by motorcycle hit and run
The victim, a man in his forties, was crossing the road in Elder Street, Skegby, when he was struck by an off-road bike travelling on the wrong side of the road.
The rider fell from the bike but immediately got back on and fled the scene, leaving his victim unconscious in the road with a broken leg, a fractured eye socket, and a cut to his arm.
The dog was unharmed during the incident on the night of Sunday, July 30 this year.
Officers have scoured many hours of CCTV footage from the area at the time and would like to speak to a person seen riding an orange coloured motorbike – believed to be a KTM.
The rider wore a distinctive yellow helmet, a grey tracksuit, and a dark coloured back brace.
Inspector Jon Hewitt, district commander for Ashfield, said: “This was a shocking incident made all the worse by the callous actions of the rider.
“We are determined to catch up with the person responsible and are releasing these images to help jog people’s memories.
“We would particularly like to appeal to anyone who knows who this person is.
“I want them to know just how serious this incident was and urge them to do the right thing by coming forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 650 or July 30 2023.
They can also contact Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.