Appeal after dog walker knocked down in Skegby by motorcycle hit and run

Police investigating a hit and run collision that left a dog walker unconscious in the road have released an image of a motorbike and rider they would like to trace.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The victim, a man in his forties, was crossing the road in Elder Street, Skegby, when he was struck by an off-road bike travelling on the wrong side of the road.

The rider fell from the bike but immediately got back on and fled the scene, leaving his victim unconscious in the road with a broken leg, a fractured eye socket, and a cut to his arm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dog was unharmed during the incident on the night of Sunday, July 30 this year.

Nottinghamshire Police released the image from CCTV.

Officers have scoured many hours of CCTV footage from the area at the time and would like to speak to a person seen riding an orange coloured motorbike – believed to be a KTM.

The rider wore a distinctive yellow helmet, a grey tracksuit, and a dark coloured back brace.

Inspector Jon Hewitt, district commander for Ashfield, said: “This was a shocking incident made all the worse by the callous actions of the rider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are determined to catch up with the person responsible and are releasing these images to help jog people’s memories.

“We would particularly like to appeal to anyone who knows who this person is.

“I want them to know just how serious this incident was and urge them to do the right thing by coming forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 650 or July 30 2023.