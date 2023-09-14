Appeal after bank customer targeted by pickpocket in Sutton
The victim was targeted by a pickpocket as he queued to buy items at Idlewells Indoor Market in Sutton.
Police said the pickpocket is believed to have followed the man from the nearby Natwest bank after watching him place the money in a bag.
The victim, a man aged in his 60s, only discovered the money was missing after he returned home on Tuesday, August 8, although police have only just released details.
After extensive local enquiries officers have now released an image of a woman they would like to speak with in connection with the theft, as they believe she could have vital information about the incident.
PC Steven Thompson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This has all the hallmarks of a targeted theft carried out by an experienced pickpocket.
“The victim in this case has lost a significant amount of money and is understandably very upset by what happened.
“We are determined to get justice for him and would like the public’s help.
“We would like to speak to the woman captured in this image and urge anyone who has seen her to come forward immediately.
“I would also advise anyone withdrawing large sums of cash to be wary of those around them, particularly anyone making physical contact with them – even if this appears to be accidental.”
Anyone with information or who recognises the woman is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 462 of August 8, 2023.