Posting on its Facebook page, Inspire Kirkby-in-Ashfield Library and Learning Centre said: “Due to an incident, Kirkby-in-Ashfield Library is currently closed, we apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

A spokesperson for Inspire, which runs Nottinghamshire’s libraries for Nottinghamshire Council, said: “The library in Kirkby was subjected to serious incidents of anti-social behaviour on Friday, August 3, which resulted in the library having to be close for a little while.

"The police attended in response to these incidents.

Kirkby Library briefly had to close due to incidents of anti-social behaviour. Photo: Google

"Anti-social behaviours are rare across our Inspire sites which receive more than two million visits each year and it is very rare we need to call the police.

"Inspire provides a safe and welcoming place for the whole community and has a zero-tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour.

"Where incidents do occur, we provide additional support for staff to ensure their safety and that of the public.

"Our libraries this summer are busy and full of activity, including our very popular summer reading challenge for children and summer learner programmes, and we are keen that this rare incident does not put the Kirkby community off taking full advantage of our services.”