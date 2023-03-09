Angry Sutton man assaulted ex-partner before spiralling into drug abuse

Martin Lane began shouting and kicking a communal door at her address on Willow Bridge Lane, on July 31, last year, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Emma Gilberthorpe, prosecuting, said the woman ran outside and hid behind some bins, but when Lane saw her, he ran over, shouting and swinging a glass bottle.

As they walked down the street, Lane picked up another bottle, swung it in the air and threatened to hit her. She felt scared as he was getting angrier and he continued to make threats.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Lane began shoving her and she fell over four to six times, grazing her knee and elbow, before grabbing her neck and pushing her twice.

He hit her in the face with his hand and kicked her in the left shin a number of times.

When he was arrested Lane told police he saw his ex-partner in a crack den, denied swinging bottles around, and claimed he only pushed her lightly once.

The court heard he only has one previous conviction for threatening behaviour from February 2019.

Ms Gilberthorpe said: “This was a prolonged incident against a vulnerable victim by virtue of the domestic relationship. It was aggravated by the presence of a child.”

Lane, of Jepson Road, Sutton, denied assault but was convicted in his absence after he failed to turn up for a trial.

Anna Sood, mitigating, said: “This is a very sad case. Lane has led a very law-abiding life. He accepts he behaved appallingly. He lost his temper due to the situation he found himself in.”

She said the relationship broke down in recent years because his ex-partner was taking drugs.

Ms Sood said: “He has struggled with his mental health and started taking class A drugs. He was left homeless for a time. It was an extreme downward spiral.

“Hopefully there is light at the end of the tunnel. There is a job for him when he can start working again.”