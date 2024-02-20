Angry motorist drove car at victim who insulted him in Mansfield car-wash set-to
Alexandru Melinetscu clipped the man and knocked him over then threw punches and kicks on March 26 last year, said prosecutor Ruth Stirland.
His victim was left with a suspected injury to the wall of his left cheekbone as well as grazing and a minor cut behind his ear.
When he was interviewed he said there had been a confrontation at a car wash on Ladybrook Lane when his victim said "I will f*** your wife."
He said the next day he was driving home when he saw the man crossing the road and began beeping his horn "because he wanted to know why he had a problem with him."
He admitted attacking the man but denied making contact with his vehicle, claiming his victim jumped out of the way for "dramatic effect."
"He said he was sorry and his actions were not acceptable," said Ms Stirland. "He didn't know why he went as far as he did. He was just angry."
Melinetscu, of previous good character, said he drove at the man but denied making any contact with him and the magistrates agreed to sentence him on that basis.
Speaking via a Romanian interpreter, and representing himself, Melinetscu said he had supported the wife and family of his late business partner following his death.
He said his victim, who had been in a relationship with the woman, thought he was involved in a personal relationship with her too.
"I do regret this,” he said. “I am guilty for what I have done, I am in Your Worships' hands. I was provoked by this person.”
Melinetscu, 46, of Brick Kiln Lane, Mansfield, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm and dangerous driving, at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
But when he returned to court after speaking to probation he tried to vacate his guilty plea to dangerous driving.
Magistrates refused his application after watching CCTV of the incident. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay an £80 surcharge, £100 compensation and £85 costs.
He was banned from driving for 12 months and can’t get behind the wheel until he passes an extended driving test.