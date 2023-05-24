Angry Mansfield man risked prison by punching out windows in town centre pub

Daniel Peterson had been drinking with friends when he lost his temper at The Wheatsheaf pub on Stockwell Gate, and door staff asked him to leave, on May 6, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Lynette Holland, prosecuting, said Peterson stormed outside and punched a window out, before going back inside and punching out the side windows.

Police were called and he fled, but was detained.

The Wheatsheaf, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield town centre.

He told officers he was trying to get girlfriend's attention by banging on the window and claimed it was already cracked.

Ms Holland said Peterson became angry and punched a cupboard five times after learning his partner had kissed someone else.

The court heard he has 19 previous convictions for 37 offences, dating back to 1999, including receiving a suspended sentence for three assaults, animal cruelty and criminal damage, in January.

The 37-year-old, of Noel Street, Mansfield, admitted criminal damage.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said he was marking the anniversary of a friend's death and downed eight pints before getting into an argument in the pub.

“He has already returned to the pub and offered to pay for the damage,” he said, adding he has been cooperating with the probation service.

Sentencing, magistrates told Peterson: “Let me tell you, you were very close to having your suspended sentence invoked today.”