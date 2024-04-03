Amazon worker damaged NHS property while tangling with Mansfield police

An Amazon worker who sustained a head injury after drinking on his day off struggled with Mansfield police and damaged NHS property, a court has heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 14:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were flagged down on Rosemary Street by a member of the public to find Michael Chalok lying on the ground with a bleeding head wound at 8pm on March 15, said prosecutor Alexis Mercer.

He asked to be taken home and refused to give his name but they took him to A&E at King's Mill Hospital, where he began shouting and swearing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was warned about his behaviour and placed under arrest, but when officers tried to handcuff him he refused to comply and security guards were called.

Most Popular
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Ms Mercer said Chalok was eventually detained but not before he grabbed hold of a perspex reception screen and wrenched it loose.

Pars Samrai, mitigating, said Chalok, who has no previous convictions, "presents as a very polite and courteous individual."

Read More
Reports from the courts: the latest cases in Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw

"He doesn't know how he ended up on the road,” he said. “He had been drinking. It was his day off from the Amazon warehouse. He may have suffered a concussion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It's unfortunate he didn't make admissions at the police station as this could have been dealt with there. The only person who was hurt was him.

"It is very sad. He is having to walk out of court with a criminal record as I'm not sure he deserves it."

Chalok, aged 23, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield, admitted drunk and disorderly behaviour, criminal damage, and resisting a constable, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £50 compensation.