Amazon worker damaged NHS property while tangling with Mansfield police
Police were flagged down on Rosemary Street by a member of the public to find Michael Chalok lying on the ground with a bleeding head wound at 8pm on March 15, said prosecutor Alexis Mercer.
He asked to be taken home and refused to give his name but they took him to A&E at King's Mill Hospital, where he began shouting and swearing.
He was warned about his behaviour and placed under arrest, but when officers tried to handcuff him he refused to comply and security guards were called.
Ms Mercer said Chalok was eventually detained but not before he grabbed hold of a perspex reception screen and wrenched it loose.
Pars Samrai, mitigating, said Chalok, who has no previous convictions, "presents as a very polite and courteous individual."
"He doesn't know how he ended up on the road,” he said. “He had been drinking. It was his day off from the Amazon warehouse. He may have suffered a concussion.
"It's unfortunate he didn't make admissions at the police station as this could have been dealt with there. The only person who was hurt was him.
"It is very sad. He is having to walk out of court with a criminal record as I'm not sure he deserves it."
Chalok, aged 23, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield, admitted drunk and disorderly behaviour, criminal damage, and resisting a constable, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £50 compensation.