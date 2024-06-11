‘Absent-minded’ Rainworth man should have done more to dispose of illegal weapons

By Tim Cunningham
Published 11th Jun 2024, 17:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A "naive and absent-minded" Rainworth man who amassed an cache of illegal weapons should have done more to dispose of them properly, a court has heard.

Police seized a can of pepper spray, a knuckleduster, two telescopic truncheons and a butterfly knife, when they executed a search warrant at Alex Wheat's home on December 1.

They also found a number of items that weren't deemed to be illegal unless taken out of his house, the court was told.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wheat told police he had collected some of them since he was a child and wasn't aware the law surrounding some weapons has changed.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said Wheat, who has no previous convictions, accumulated them over the years.

He felt uncomfortable having the weapons in the house where his daughter is present, so he put them on top of a wardrobe.

He said Wheat had previously contacted police about disposing of the weapons properly and they advised him to wrap them up and put them in the bin.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Reports from the courts: the latest cases in Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw

Mr Perry explained Wheat’s lodger brought the pepper spray back from Germany where it is legal for personal protection.

“He is naive and absent minded man who should have done a bit more to dispose of them properly,” he said.

Wheat, 34, of North Avenue, admitted six counts of possessing offensive weapons in a private place when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He was fined £500 and ordered to pay a £200 surcharge and £85 court costs.

The forfeiture and destruction of the weapons was also ordered.