‘Absent-minded’ Rainworth man should have done more to dispose of illegal weapons

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A "naive and absent-minded" Rainworth man who amassed an cache of illegal weapons should have done more to dispose of them properly, a court has heard.

Police seized a can of pepper spray, a knuckleduster, two telescopic truncheons and a butterfly knife, when they executed a search warrant at Alex Wheat's home on December 1.

They also found a number of items that weren't deemed to be illegal unless taken out of his house, the court was told.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wheat told police he had collected some of them since he was a child and wasn't aware the law surrounding some weapons has changed.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said Wheat, who has no previous convictions, accumulated them over the years.

He felt uncomfortable having the weapons in the house where his daughter is present, so he put them on top of a wardrobe.

He said Wheat had previously contacted police about disposing of the weapons properly and they advised him to wrap them up and put them in the bin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Perry explained Wheat’s lodger brought the pepper spray back from Germany where it is legal for personal protection.

“He is naive and absent minded man who should have done a bit more to dispose of them properly,” he said.

Wheat, 34, of North Avenue, admitted six counts of possessing offensive weapons in a private place when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He was fined £500 and ordered to pay a £200 surcharge and £85 court costs.