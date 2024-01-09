A 14-year-old boy was arrested for drug-driving after police tracked down a stolen car at the M1 junction for Eastwood and Kimberley.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers responded to a call from a man who said his blue Hyundai i20 had been taken from outside his home on Sunday, January 7.

The victim said he had mistakenly left a set of keys in his front door and a thief had used them to steal his car, which was parked outside the property in Ekowe Street, New Basford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 40 minutes later, the car was spotted being driven towards Kimberley and was stopped following a brief pursuit in which a stinger was deployed.

Police dashcam captures the moment the four teenagers tried to flee from the stolen vehicle before they were caught. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Four teenage boys – all wearing balaclavas – were inside the stolen car.

All four ran off but were quickly caught and arrested.

Following inquiries, three of the boys were released without charge.

Meanwhile, the 14-year-old – who tested positive for cannabis following a roadside drugs wipe – was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, drug-driving, dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

He has been bailed pending the results of a blood sample.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Dan Bird, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an opportunist theft of a vehicle and the consequences could have been catastrophic.

“There is absolutely no excuse for anyone to ever get behind the wheel while they’re under the influence of drugs or alcohol – never mind a child without a driver’s licence.