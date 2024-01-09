News you can trust since 1952
14-year-old boy arrested for drug-driving in stolen car at Eastwood and Kimberley M1 junction

A 14-year-old boy was arrested for drug-driving after police tracked down a stolen car at the M1 junction for Eastwood and Kimberley.
By John Smith
Published 9th Jan 2024, 17:06 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 17:06 GMT
Officers responded to a call from a man who said his blue Hyundai i20 had been taken from outside his home on Sunday, January 7.

The victim said he had mistakenly left a set of keys in his front door and a thief had used them to steal his car, which was parked outside the property in Ekowe Street, New Basford.

Around 40 minutes later, the car was spotted being driven towards Kimberley and was stopped following a brief pursuit in which a stinger was deployed.

Police dashcam captures the moment the four teenagers tried to flee from the stolen vehicle before they were caught. Photo: Nottinghamshire PolicePolice dashcam captures the moment the four teenagers tried to flee from the stolen vehicle before they were caught. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Police dashcam captures the moment the four teenagers tried to flee from the stolen vehicle before they were caught. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Four teenage boys – all wearing balaclavas – were inside the stolen car.

All four ran off but were quickly caught and arrested.

Following inquiries, three of the boys were released without charge.

Meanwhile, the 14-year-old – who tested positive for cannabis following a roadside drugs wipe – was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, drug-driving, dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

He has been bailed pending the results of a blood sample.

PC Dan Bird, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an opportunist theft of a vehicle and the consequences could have been catastrophic.

“There is absolutely no excuse for anyone to ever get behind the wheel while they’re under the influence of drugs or alcohol – never mind a child without a driver’s licence.

“Our investigation remains ongoing and anyone who witnessed the theft of the car should call police on 101, quoting incident number 385 of 7 January, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”