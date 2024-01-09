14-year-old boy arrested for drug-driving in stolen car at Eastwood and Kimberley M1 junction
Officers responded to a call from a man who said his blue Hyundai i20 had been taken from outside his home on Sunday, January 7.
The victim said he had mistakenly left a set of keys in his front door and a thief had used them to steal his car, which was parked outside the property in Ekowe Street, New Basford.
Around 40 minutes later, the car was spotted being driven towards Kimberley and was stopped following a brief pursuit in which a stinger was deployed.
Four teenage boys – all wearing balaclavas – were inside the stolen car.
All four ran off but were quickly caught and arrested.
Following inquiries, three of the boys were released without charge.
Meanwhile, the 14-year-old – who tested positive for cannabis following a roadside drugs wipe – was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, drug-driving, dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.
He has been bailed pending the results of a blood sample.
PC Dan Bird, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an opportunist theft of a vehicle and the consequences could have been catastrophic.
“There is absolutely no excuse for anyone to ever get behind the wheel while they’re under the influence of drugs or alcohol – never mind a child without a driver’s licence.
“Our investigation remains ongoing and anyone who witnessed the theft of the car should call police on 101, quoting incident number 385 of 7 January, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”