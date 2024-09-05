Mansfield Woodhouse man harassed ex-partner with unwanted calls and texts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Mansfield Woodhouse man who harassed his former partner with unwanted phone calls and texts has been ordered not to contact him for the next two years, a court has heard.

Connor Bingham began calling the man "non-stop" after their four-month relationship ended in January and also sent texts asking, "Why would you do this?" said prosecutor Annelli Pritchard.

The harassment took place between January 12 and February 24 and included a series of phone calls when he either rang up and called him names or said nothing.

In a statement Bingham’s victim said his behaviour “triggered my anxiety” and he “needed to get help to calm down.”

“I am constantly looking around to see if he is behind me,” he said. “He became possessive.

"It felt like I was constantly being watched and it made me cautious in public areas.”

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Bingham, who has no previous convictions, has been diagnosed with autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

He currently suffers from anxiety and depression and was coping with the deaths of a relative and a pet at the time, she added.

“The relationship was relatively short-lived,” she said. “Looking back he realises he shouldn't have acted as he did.

"It was the first real relationship he had. There has been a very long period of time where there has been no contact at all.”

Bingham, aged 22, of Oak Tree Crescent, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted harassment without violence when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He was fined £180 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £72 surcharge. A two-year restraining order was imposed.