Kirkby man sent to crown court to face charges of grooming underage boy
Guy Horne, aged 40, of Edward Street, Kirkby, didn't indicate a plea to three charges when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
It is alleged he attempted to engage in sexual communication with a child, and attempted to cause or incite a boy under the age of 13 to engage in a penetrative sexual activity, between November 16 and December 7 last year.
It is also alleged those offences breached a sexual harm prevention order, which bans him from communicating with young people via the internet, made at Stafford Crown Court in September 2016.
Because the offences are "indictable-only" they are too serious to be heard by the magistrates, so the case was sent to Nottingham Crown Court for a pre-trial preparation hearing on November 19.
He was granted bail on condition he has no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.