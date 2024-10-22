Kirkby man sent to crown court to face charges of grooming underage boy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Kirkby man has been sent to the crown court to face charges of grooming an underage boy.

Guy Horne, aged 40, of Edward Street, Kirkby, didn't indicate a plea to three charges when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

It is alleged he attempted to engage in sexual communication with a child, and attempted to cause or incite a boy under the age of 13 to engage in a penetrative sexual activity, between November 16 and December 7 last year.

It is also alleged those offences breached a sexual harm prevention order, which bans him from communicating with young people via the internet, made at Stafford Crown Court in September 2016.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Because the offences are "indictable-only" they are too serious to be heard by the magistrates, so the case was sent to Nottingham Crown Court for a pre-trial preparation hearing on November 19.

He was granted bail on condition he has no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.