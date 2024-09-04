Kirkby HGV driver high on cocaine when he reversed ‘at speed’ into fence

A Kirkby HGV driver who was high on cocaine when he reversed at speed down a street and crashed his car into a metal fence claimed he was only trying to park, a court has heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Spencer was driving his silver BMW backwards down Frederick Street, Mansfield, at 3.30pm on February 7, when he collided with the fence, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

A witness saw the 52-year-old get out of the car, shaking his head and stumbling, but when he asked him to hand over his keys Spencer refused and drove off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The witness noticed there were five packets of pills on the passenger seat and Spencer had blue powder on his lips and tongue.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

He was described as "unsteady on his feet, drowsy and with dilated pupils" and a blood test revealed he had four times the specified limit for cocaine.

Magistrates heard he was disqualified for 12 months for drink driving in January 2022.

Neil Taylor, mitigating, said Spencer deserved credit for his early guilty plea, only drove a short distance, and told a witness he “just wanted to park up”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had taken cocaine the night before and "things got out of hand" but had waited until the afternoon to drive.

Spencer was an HGV driver but is now looking for a new job, Mr Taylor added.

Spencer, of Clumber Street, admitted drug-driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on August 27.

Sentencing was adjourned until Tuesday when he received a 12-month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and ten rehabilitation sessions.

He was disqualified for four years and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.