iPhone thieves injured victim as they drove off with him clinging to their car
John-Paul Ward punched the man repeatedly in the head and his brother Tommy hit him at least once after he leant into their car as they tried to escape with his £689 iPhone.
Nottingham Crown Court heard he tried to grab the steering wheel as the Wards’ blue VW Golf reached 30mph but noticed a car coming towards him and, fearing he would be squashed between the vehicles, fell off to sustain “nasty” grazes on his arms and legs.
John-Paul “positioned the car for a getaway” after arranging to buy the iPhone on Gumtree and meeing on Cliff Road, Welton, Lincolnshire, on May 7 last year.
The brothers contacted a second victim on Facebook who wanted to sell a £795 iPad and they took it from his home in Sutton Bonington without tranferring any payment.
Their final victim invited the pair into his home on Norfolk Court, in Mansfield Woodhouse, thinking they wanted to buy his £1,100 laptop.
When he challenged them about payment, Tommy threatened to “kill him and put him in the ground”.
Sue Rodham, mitigating, said John-Paul “panicked” when his victim jumped through the window and was “shocked” when he saw CCTV footage of the driving.
He was 21 and "immature" at the time, she said, but added he is now 22 and "responsible" as he runs his own roofing business and supports a young family.
She said Tommy was just 18 at the time, of previous good character, and there has been no offending since.
They are both in employment and in a position to pay compensation, Ms Rodham added.
John-Paul, of Ollerton Road, Tuxford, and Tommy, now 19, of Abbey Road, West Bridgford, both admitted three counts of theft. John-Paul also admitted dangerous driving.
On Wednesday, Recorder Simon Ash KC sentenced John-Paul to 12 months, suspended for 18 months, with five rehabilitation days and 200 hours of unpaid work. He was banned from driving for 18 months.
Thomas received a 12 month community order with 20 rehabilitation and 100 hours of unpaid work.
They were both ordered to fully compensate their victims.