Drunk RAF officer blew raspberries instead of breathalyser after Forest Town arrest

A drunk RAF officer who blew raspberries instead of completing a breathalyser test after his arrest at the wheel of a car in Forest Town has been sentenced, a court has heard.

Fraser Welsh was "staggering, drunk and abusive," when police officers were called to a domestic incident on Clipstone Road in the early hours of August 15, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said the incident took place outside the home of his parents-in-law at a troubled time in his marriage and he was struggling to reconcile with his wife.

The court heard Welsh left the property and his wife called the police because she was concerned about what he might do.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

He sat in the car but didn't drive anywhere.

"The police were called and saw him straighten the vehicle up at the kerb," said Mr Pridham.

The court heard Welsh has served in the RAF for 14 years and attained the rank of corporal.

"He accepts what is said about his conduct and he is deeply ashamed,” he said. “He will face disciplinary measures in the armed services.

"He has no relevant previous convictions. It is accepted that alcohol is an issue."

Welsh, aged 33, formerly of Cranberry Close, Witney, Oxfordshire, admitted drunk and disorderly behaviour and failing to provide a specimen for analysis when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He was fined £834 and ordered to pay a £334 surcharge and £85 court costs.

He was disqualified from driving for 29 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban if he completes it before May 2026.