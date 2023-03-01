Council to offer free advice and guidance for Ashfield residents
Ashfield Council is offering to help support residents with their finances, health and wellbeing by offering free advice and guidance at a special event.
People are being invited to drop in to the “Helping our Community” event being held on Wednesday, March 8, from 9.30am-3.30pm at the council offices on Urban Road, Kirkby.
Council staff and a representatives from a range of local organisations will be on hand to provide help and information including:
- Citizens Advice;
- Nottinghamshire Council’s benefits team and families information service;
- Your Health, Your Way;
- Academy Transformation Trust Further Education College;
- Ashfield Voluntary Action;
- Health and Wellbeing Hub;
- Age UK Nottingham & Nottinghamshire.
Staff from Ashfield Council will include:
- Customer services;
- Revenues and benefits;
- Money management advisers;
- Community safety team and Nottinghamshire Police;
- Elections team with information on the new requirement to present ID when voting at a polling station in this year’s district and parish elections.