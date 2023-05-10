A Pleasley-based wildlife centre is due for a small windfall thanks to the efforts of animal care students at Mansfield’s West Nottinghamshire College.

The students, who are based at the college’s Derby Road campus, staged a day of fairground-style stalls for staff and students to enjoy, to raise funds for Mansfield Wildlife Rescue.

Stalls included hook-a-duck, pin the tail on the lemur, a basketball hoop game, darts and knock-a-can. Other games included a penalty shoot-out and guessing the teddy’s name and number of sweets in a jar – for a small fee, staff and students could get involved in these games as well as buy raffle and tombola tickets.

Students also created a showreel describing the great work that Mansfield Wildlife Rescue does for animals who are cared for in its facility.

The students have been active fundraisers for the rescue centre, managed and founded by Cheryl Martins, for more than a year after tragedy struck.

Cheryl began running the rescue centre from her own home in Mansfield Woodhouse almost 20 years ago.

Sadly in May 2022, while Cheryl was out at the charity’s board meeting, a fire swept through her Mansfield Woodhouse home, where she houses rescue animals and her own pets.

Cheryl – who was in the process of setting up a new home for the centre in Pleasley – lost some of her beloved animals as well as most of her possessions.

She is now set to receive £611.09 thanks to the students’ latest event, which will go towards the centre’s vets’ bills, food and medication for the animals in its care.

As well as fun and games at the fundraising event, raffle prizes included Amazon vouchers, wine, Mansfield Town FC merchandise and a falconry experience.

Helen Burns, college business administration and customer services specialist, said: “The students worked incredibly hard to create a fun and engaging set of games for people to enjoy and we were thrilled to get so many people attend.

“The passion the group had for getting involved in putting together this fundraiser was as strong as their passion for the care and welfare for animals.

“Our groups have great interaction with Cheryl and the wildlife centre throughout the year and we’re always happy to support this charity, which does wonderful work for local wildlife in need.”

Mak Riley scoring a bullseye on the darts game.

Learning support assistant Michaela Carlyle at the basketball game with health and social care student Joel Bailey.

Amy Bailey and Amber Stafford raised funds on the raffle.

Demilee Flett helped customers to hook a duck.

