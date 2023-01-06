Childrens TV shows from the 80s inspire latest Clubingo event in Mansfield - with Pat Sharp and Timmy Mallett

The fun and wacky show for adults will see Pat Sharp, who hosted Fun House througout the 1980s and ’90s delivering a live DJ Set, while the legend that is Timmy Mallett will be playing Mallett's Mallet live on stage.

Clubingo is the entertainment arm of Majestic Bingo, which operates bingo clubs across the UK.

Its flagship club at Mansfield Leisure Park, under the Apollo Bingo brand, has hosted a variety of shows aimed at fans of club music, the ’80s and ’90s, including acts such as Ultrabeat, N'Trance, Martin Kemp, Five and Take That’s Howard Donald.

Stuart Booth, venue head of events, said: “We reconise bingo is an attractive proposition to a range of people.

“This interest is for our more traditional sessions every afternoon and evening, but also our more extreme versions of crazy bingo.

“We have a show called No Limits Bingo, best described as being fun, loud and crazy – a party at the bingo like no other.

“The shows are great fun with our amazing hosts leading the audience in singalongs, dance-offs and bingo, with prizes from life-size cardboard cutouts and inflatable flamingos, to cash and stuff you really want, but didn’t realise you did.

Relive your youth with TV favourites Pat Sharp (Fun House) & Timmy Mallet (Wacaday) at Apollo Bingo, Mansfield 11th March 2023.

“We advise people attending to leave their inhibitions at the door and just have a good time and go with the flow.

“We’re always suprised at the age diversity that attend our big events. As long as you’re 18 or over, you’re welcome and everyone seems to enjoy the party atmosphere.”

Sharp has been a successful radio DJ throughout his career and can currently be found on Greatest Hits radio every weekend morning, while Mallett is as well-known today for being an award-winning modern impressionist fine artist, as a TV personality.

So slip back to the ’80s and early ’90s and get yourself to Apollo Bingo on March 11.

Reconising the current cost of living crisis, Clubingo has reduced the price of tickets, with early-bird tickets just £15, plus booking fee, until the end of January.