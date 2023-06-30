The new store was officially opened by Alison Spencer, headteacher of The Brigg Infant School in the village, and pupils, who already benefit from the work of Valley CiDS at their school on South Street.

The new shop, located in the centre of South Normanton, is the charity’s 33rd.

It will raise income to support the work of Valley CiDS, working with children, young people and their families. The charity works in schools where it provides a range of activities, along with out-of-school clubs, youth and community work services in local communities and alternative education provision, for young people who have disengaged with learning or are struggling to access mainstream education.

The shop welcomed customers and others from the local community, including members of South Normanton Parish Council, church leaders and other local organisations, who joined staff, volunteers and trustees from the charity, celebrating the opening of the new shop.

Ian Tannahill, Valley CiDS chief executive officer, said: “We are excited to be opening our new shop.

“As a charity, we are passionate about connecting and working with local communities and are looking forward to connecting more with the South Normanton community, who we already work with, but also want to further our work in supporting local children, young people and families in the area.”

People are urged to visit the store “to meet the brilliant team of staff and volunteers who are dedicated to making this a great shopping experience for you, with a welcoming atmosphere”.

A charity spokesman said: “Staff and volunteers will gratefully receive any unwanted clothing, bric-a-brac, soft furnishings, jewellery, books, toys, furniture and electrical items.

“New volunteers are always needed, so pop in and say hello, as you can be assured of a warm welcome.”

Valley CiDS’ mission is “to build and strengthen community through serving, inspiring and equipping children, young people and families to develop their full potential in society today”.

For more, see valleycids.co.uk