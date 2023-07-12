News you can trust since 1952
Check mate! Talented pupils at Sutton school start their own chess club

Leamington Primary & Nursery Academy in Sutton has praised the efforts of two of its pupils who have successfully started their own school chess club.
By Lou BrimbleContributor
Published 12th Jul 2023, 11:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 11:27 BST

Year 5 pupil Grace Hovey and Year 6 student Will Mead approached Kaye McGuire, headteacher at the Clare Road school, with the idea.

She said, “Grace and Will have demonstrated amazing leadership skills with their desire to run a club during lunchtime break.

“Grace also wrote to Smyths Toys to see if they would be willing to donate any chess sets to the school, so more children could take part.”

Leamington Primary Academy pupils Will Mead and Grace Hovey enjoy a game of chess, after launching a chess club at the Sutton school. (Photo by: Lou Brimble/By Appointment PR)Leamington Primary Academy pupils Will Mead and Grace Hovey enjoy a game of chess, after launching a chess club at the Sutton school. (Photo by: Lou Brimble/By Appointment PR)
Leamington Primary Academy pupils Will Mead and Grace Hovey enjoy a game of chess, after launching a chess club at the Sutton school. (Photo by: Lou Brimble/By Appointment PR)
Smyths did not let the children down and sent three chess sets to get the club started.

Now Grace and Will are running the club each day and enjoy teaching their fellow pupils how to play the game. They have even arranged their own tournament.

Grace, who believes not enough youngsters are learning the game, said: “I like chess because it isn’t very well known.

“It’s quite an old game, 2,500 years old, and should become more popular. I didn’t know chess before, but then Will taught me how. It’s quite hard and there are a lot of rules.

"I was so excited when Smyths Toys gave us the sets. I was bouncing around the living room.”

Will said: ““My Mama and Pops taught me from a very young age to play and my dad plays with me a lot as well.

“I hope the club will grow, and more people will enjoy chess. I hope it will become the biggest club in schoo.

“We’re going to teach the other pupils how to play. It’s such a fun game.”

