The event will celebrate the first six months of the centre being open and will be attended by legendary ski-jumper Eddie The Eagle Edwards and former Strictly Come Dancing Star Ola Jordan.

Ola will be among the star names attending the open day on Saturday, March 11. She spent 10 seasons as a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, winning the title with Chris Hollins in 2009.

She will be joined by ‘Eddie the Eagle’, who was the first competitor in 60 years to represent Great Britain in Olympic ski jumping in 1988.

Former England footballer Tom Huddlestone officially opened the Centre in August 2022.

Completing the line-up is local swimmer Ollie Hynd, a three-times Paralympic gold medallist and four-times world champion. Ollie has been a big supporter of Kirkby Leisure Centre from an early stage and signed the first girder when it went into the ground on May 2021.

All three celebrities will be present at the centre on Saturday morning and will be taking part in the activity programme, as well as signing autographs and having selfies taken with the public.

Ola will host two beginner dance classes – cha-cha and jive – in the group exercise studio, while Eddie the Eagle will head to the gym and climbing wall areas. Ollie will go poolside to see swimmers.

Other activities available include free gym and swimming sessions, fun climb, soft play, face painting, balloon modelling and arts and crafts, as well as cookery demonstrations.

The day will begin with a speech by Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, shortly after 9.15am, followed by a question-and-answer session with the celebrities in the sports hall at 9.30am.

The open day is part of a weekend of celebration. Further fitness activities and two cinema screenings are taking place on March 12 – Matilda the Musical at 12.30pm and Eddie the Eagle at 3.30pm. Tickets are £2 each.

Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active contract manager, said: “We believe the huge programme of activities and celebrity involvement will prove the ideal way to celebrate Kirkby Leisure Centre’s first six months open with the community.

"We want to show as many people as possible the state-of-the-art facility, which has something for everyone, no matter your age, interests or ability. We look forward to welcoming the public, giving them the chance to try out the fantastic facilities and putting on a weekend to remember.”

Coun Zadrozny said: “We are proud this fantastic new leisure centre is proving to be so popular with residents.

“For those who have yet to visit the centre, come along and try some of the amazing facilities such as the fun climbing or join in one of the activities with our special guests. It promises to be a great day for all the family.”

People can book a free activity via the Everyone Active app, online at everyoneactive.com/centre/kirkby-leisure-centre, by calling the centre on 01623 457101 and by visiting the centre in person

Celebrity activities to book on include:

9.30am, Question and answer session with athletes;

10am-12.30pm, Meet Ollie pool-side;

10-10.30am, Eddie the Eagle gym challenge;

10.30-11am, Ola dance class one;

11-11.15am, Eddie the Eagle on the fun climb;

